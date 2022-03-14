OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
7-5-8
(seven, five, eight)
2-4-8-0
(two, four, eight, zero)
2-4-6-1-8
(two, four, six, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $124 million
