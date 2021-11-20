OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
1-5-6
(one, five, six)
3-3-5-2
(three, three, five, two)
3-4-3-5-3
(three, four, three, five, three)
Estimated jackpot: $205 million
