OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-5-7

(three, five, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

6-7-3-7

(six, seven, three, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

0-3-6-9-1

(zero, three, six, nine, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000

