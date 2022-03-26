OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
4-2-1
(four, two, one)
2-3-3-3
(two, three, three, three)
6-4-2-5-8
(six, four, two, five, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $181 million
