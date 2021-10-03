dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Pick 3 Midday

8-8-0

(eight, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-0-9-6

(eight, zero, nine, six)

Pick 5 Midday

0-6-7-3-9

(zero, six, seven, three, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $670 million

