OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
8-8-0
(eight, eight, zero)
8-0-9-6
(eight, zero, nine, six)
0-6-7-3-9
(zero, six, seven, three, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $670 million
