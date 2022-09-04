dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-1

(four, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-1-4

(three, seven, one, four)

Pick 5 Midday

3-4-8-3-1

(three, four, eight, three, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 159,000,000

In Other News
1
Local college students start third fall semester during COVID-19...
2
Former Ohio State football player from Warren County remains go-to...
3
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide
4
Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’
5
Hamilton graduate part of NASA’s Artemis I project: What he does
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top