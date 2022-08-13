OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
0-2-6
(zero, two, six)
0-4-9-3
(zero, four, nine, three)
0-2-8-6-3
(zero, two, eight, six, three)
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
In Other News
1
Antarctica exhibit opening at Cincinnati museum this fall
2
Christian performer’s new single inspired by chaplain work at local...
3
Middletown man charged with killing his uncle indicted for murder
4
Man shot by Amazon driver whom he allegedly tried to attack is charged...
5
Miami University among area schools staying with optional student...