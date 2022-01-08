OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $300 million
9-2-5
(nine, two, five)
6-1-7-1
(six, one, seven, one)
3-0-3-9-8
(three, zero, three, nine, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
In Other News
1
Clark, Champaign, Logan blood drives slated for January: How to help
2
Middletown’s Central Avenue project awarded to Troy company
3
Butler County house prices rising fast, but on lower side of nation’s...
4
2-year-old girl gets letter from Queen of England’s Lady-in-Waiting...
5
Oxford leaders hear proposals for spending $2M in American Rescue Plan...