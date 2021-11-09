OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
3-5-5
(three, five, five)
4-1-7-0
(four, one, seven, zero)
7-1-7-7-6
(seven, one, seven, seven, six)
Estimated jackpot: $160 million
In Other News
1
No charges filed in drowning at Land of Illusion Adventure Park
2
Mason mother of 5 killed in fiery Clermont County crash
3
Astroworld tragedy evokes memories of The Who Concert tragedy
4
Springfield mother’s slaying featured on true-crime TV show
5
First Clark County children 5-11 get COVID vaccine: ‘Today has filled...