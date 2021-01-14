OH Lottery

X

By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

03-16-20-21-47, Lucky Ball: 10

(three, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

Pick 3 Evening

8-3-5

(eight, three, five)

Pick 3 Midday

9-7-9

(nine, seven, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

4-0-8-6

(four, zero, eight, six)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-3-6

(zero, zero, three, six)

Pick 5 Evening

1-8-9-3-8

(one, eight, nine, three, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

2-5-2-7-6

(two, five, two, seven, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $640 million

Rolling Cash 5

03-09-23-28-33

(three, nine, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

