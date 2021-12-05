OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
0-7-0
(zero, seven, zero)
4-4-0-0
(four, four, zero, zero)
8-1-0-5-0
(eight, one, zero, five, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $280 million
