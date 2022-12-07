BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-8-1

(seven, eight, one)

Pick 4 Midday

7-5-0-5

(seven, five, zero, five)

Pick 5 Midday

4-4-5-5-2

(four, four, five, five, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 100,000,000

