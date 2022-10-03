BreakingNews
Crash with ‘numerous injuries’ involving inmate work crew shuts down I-75 S from US 35 to Ohio 741
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-3-2

(three, three, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-3-5-5

(zero, three, five, five)

Pick 5 Midday

4-7-1-0-6

(four, seven, one, zero, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 336,000,000

In Other News
1
Atrium Medical Center names Kevin Harlan new president
2
Miami University makes list of top colleges with wealthy alumni
3
Four hospitalized after wrong-way I-70 crash in Springfield Twp.
4
Quadruple homicide trial jury selection under way in new Butler County...
5
Cash crop: Monroe farmer sells corn to fund youth football...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top