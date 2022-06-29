OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000
3-4-8
(three, four, eight)
1-1-8-0
(one, one, eight, zero)
5-7-1-6-2
(five, seven, one, six, two)
Estimated jackpot: 365,000,000
