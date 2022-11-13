OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
5-3-9
(five, three, nine)
3-6-2-6
(three, six, two, six)
2-0-4-6-6
(two, zero, four, six, six)
Estimated jackpot: 59,000,000
In Other News
1
Middletown mother, 86, accepted cafeteria job 50 years ago and hasn’t...
2
Flight from CVG makes emergency landing after passenger sneaks box...
3
New law, new approaches to address lagging reading scores at schools
4
New local beer in honor of veterans will help raise funds for wall at...
5
Monroe voters overwhelmingly pass 3 charter amendments