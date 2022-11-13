dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-3-9

(five, three, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

3-6-2-6

(three, six, two, six)

Pick 5 Midday

2-0-4-6-6

(two, zero, four, six, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 59,000,000

