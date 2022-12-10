OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-8-6

(five, eight, six)

Pick 4 Midday

9-7-6-5

(nine, seven, six, five)

Pick 5 Midday

1-3-8-2-9

(one, three, eight, two, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

