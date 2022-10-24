BreakingNews
Former Yellow Springs, Antioch College doctor accused of sex crimes against 15 women
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-3

(four, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-0-5

(five, one, zero, five)

Pick 5 Midday

0-4-4-2-7

(zero, four, four, two, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 610,000,000

In Other News
1
Pike County trial, Week 7: Brother of defendant testifies, opts out of...
2
Ex-wife of Pike County murder trial defendant’s brother testifies about...
3
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
4
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
5
Cincinnati Metro, Molson Coors team up to offer free rides to Bengals...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top