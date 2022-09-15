BreakingNews
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in the neck in Xenia Twp.
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-2

(seven, nine, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-6-3-5

(zero, six, three, five)

Pick 5 Midday

6-4-3-0-7

(six, four, three, zero, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 225,000,000

In Other News
1
Wiener dog races part of events at Springfield MustardFEST
2
Ex-auditor’s office employee handed 7-year prison sentence following...
3
Madison Twp. trustee faces criminal corruption charges
4
1 taken to hospital after SUV crashes into pole in New Carlisle
5
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 3 testimony live
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top