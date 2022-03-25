OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
3-5-4
(three, five, four)
1-2-7-9
(one, two, seven, nine)
2-3-3-7-6
(two, three, three, seven, six)
Estimated jackpot: $181 million
In Other News
1
VIDEO: Butler Tech principal includes students, flash mob in wedding...
2
Fifth person in fiery Clark County crash dies; another victim ID’d
3
How the Great Flood of 1913 changed life in Butler County more than a...
4
Police, schools say viral TikTok trend ‘Orbeez Challenge’ could have...
5
Urbana burial plot error: ‘I don’t want my son moved’