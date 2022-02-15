Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-1

(five, seven, one)

Pick 4 Midday

6-1-0-3

(six, one, zero, three)

Pick 5 Midday

7-1-7-1-4

(seven, one, seven, one, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

In Other News
1
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee indicted for theft in...
2
‘Zoom bombing’: Racist messages sabotage Mason black student club’s...
3
Puppy Bowl XVIII: Dog from Butler County is on Team Ruff
4
Man killed by officers in Monroe pulled gun from waistband, police say
5
Carvana in Trenton opens: General manager says employees have ‘a lot of...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top