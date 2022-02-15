OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
5-7-1
(five, seven, one)
6-1-0-3
(six, one, zero, three)
7-1-7-1-4
(seven, one, seven, one, four)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
