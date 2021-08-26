OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $288 million

Pick 3 Midday

8-0-1

(eight, zero, one)

Pick 4 Midday

3-1-7-1

(three, one, seven, one)

Pick 5 Midday

1-5-5-1-8

(one, five, five, one, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $322 million

