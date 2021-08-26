OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $288 million
8-0-1
(eight, zero, one)
3-1-7-1
(three, one, seven, one)
1-5-5-1-8
(one, five, five, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
In Other News
1
Person of interest in Bethel Twp. death being held on $250,000 bond
2
Person of interest in Bethel Twp. death to be in court today
3
Xavier University students must get COVID vaccine before spring...
4
Human case of West Nile virus reported in Clark County
5
Krispy Kreme offers 2 free doughnuts for 1 week to those vaccinated