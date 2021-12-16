OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $160 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-8

(nine, six, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-2-1-9

(two, two, one, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

1-8-7-8-4

(one, eight, seven, eight, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $353 million

