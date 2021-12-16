OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $160 million
9-6-8
(nine, six, eight)
2-2-1-9
(two, two, one, nine)
1-8-7-8-4
(one, eight, seven, eight, four)
Estimated jackpot: $353 million
