OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
2-5-2
(two, five, two)
7-1-8-6
(seven, one, eight, six)
1-0-0-6-4
(one, zero, zero, six, four)
Estimated jackpot: $545 million
In Other News
1
How did steel coil fall off a semi killing a passing driver? The...
2
Celebrate a change of season with Lebanon’s Feast & Fall-y
3
Springfield gets $6M grant to build facility for ‘advanced air...
4
Tecumseh staff member resigns after allegedly falsifying financial...
5
‘World’s Largest Ghost Hunt’ set for this weekend