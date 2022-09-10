OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
3-2-2
(three, two, two)
9-5-8-4
(nine, five, eight, four)
6-5-9-1-3
(six, five, nine, one, three)
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000
