OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $74 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-5

(nine, six, five)

Pick 4 Midday

6-7-5-3

(six, seven, five, three)

Pick 5 Midday

0-9-1-1-3

(zero, nine, one, one, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $190 million

