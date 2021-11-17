OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $74 million
9-6-5
(nine, six, five)
6-7-5-3
(six, seven, five, three)
0-9-1-1-3
(zero, nine, one, one, three)
Estimated jackpot: $190 million
