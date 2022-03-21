dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 50 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $39 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-4-9

(nine, four, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-4-9-0

(eight, four, nine, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

3-8-9-4-8

(three, eight, nine, four, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $156 million

In Other News
1
Honda unveils $124M ‘world-class’ wind tunnel testing facility in East...
2
No ID yet as police investigate body found in West Chester pond
3
Police arrive, stop robbery at Springfield gas station as pair beat...
4
Mason police ask for help finding two teenagers
5
Documents appear to debunk $200K Butler County auditor consulting fee...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top