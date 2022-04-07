OH Lottery

BreakingNews
Dayton police investigating after 18-year-old killed in shooting
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-4-4

(zero, four, four)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-6-1

(three, seven, six, one)

Pick 5 Midday

1-5-3-4-4

(one, five, three, four, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $268 million

