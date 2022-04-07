OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
0-4-4
(zero, four, four)
3-7-6-1
(three, seven, six, one)
1-5-3-4-4
(one, five, three, four, four)
Estimated jackpot: $268 million
In Other News
1
Safari, Sky Ride, Vortex and more: Multiple Kings Island owners brought...
2
Kings Island has changed ownership, made major strides in the last 50...
3
Doris Derby, Civil Rights Era Photographer, Dies at 82
4
Gene Shue, All-Star and Longtime NBA Coach, Dies at 90
5
Terry Wallis, 57, Dies; Awoke 19 Years After a Traumatic Brain Injury