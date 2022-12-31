dayton-daily-news logo
OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-8-6

(one, eight, six)

Pick 4 Midday

0-6-1-1

(zero, six, one, one)

Pick 5 Midday

3-9-8-8-1

(three, nine, eight, eight, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000

