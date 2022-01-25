OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $396 million
2-1-5
(two, one, five)
3-5-3-3
(three, five, three, three)
8-5-6-5-6
(eight, five, six, five, six)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
In Other News
1
Springfield police looking for Kenton Street hit-skip suspect
2
Propane tanker overturns into creek in Springfield Twp.
3
Ohio National Guard assists Springfield Regional Medical Center
4
Care delayed for many as COVID patients, mostly unvaccinated, flood...
5
P&G again hikes prices; brands such as Tide, Gain, Downy are impacted