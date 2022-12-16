BreakingNews
At least 1 dead following crash in Beavercreek Twp.
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-7-6

(nine, seven, six)

Pick 4 Midday

7-7-3-4

(seven, seven, three, four)

Pick 5 Midday

1-8-1-7-3

(one, eight, one, seven, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000

In Other News
1
Hamilton man indicted on murder charges in woman’s fatal stabbing
2
Snow on roads may not get cleared quickly due to staffing shortages...
3
Infant with measles confirmed as first case in Clark County in 20 years
4
Developers testify for hours in Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’...
5
$1.8 million theft: State audit details ‘brazen crime’ by ex-Clark...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top