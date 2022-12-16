OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000
9-7-6
(nine, seven, six)
7-7-3-4
(seven, seven, three, four)
1-8-1-7-3
(one, eight, one, seven, three)
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000
In Other News
1
Hamilton man indicted on murder charges in woman’s fatal stabbing
2
Snow on roads may not get cleared quickly due to staffing shortages...
3
Infant with measles confirmed as first case in Clark County in 20 years
4
Developers testify for hours in Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’...
5
$1.8 million theft: State audit details ‘brazen crime’ by ex-Clark...