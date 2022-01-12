OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $325 million
8-6-8
(eight, six, eight)
1-4-5-1
(one, four, five, one)
5-9-2-3-3
(five, nine, two, three, three)
Estimated jackpot: $38 million
