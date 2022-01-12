Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $325 million

Pick 3 Midday

8-6-8

(eight, six, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-5-1

(one, four, five, one)

Pick 5 Midday

5-9-2-3-3

(five, nine, two, three, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $38 million

In Other News
1
Springfield man arraigned following shooting near Wittenberg University
2
Dole recalls salad processed in Springfield facility
3
Mercy Health postpones non-emergency, elective procedures amid COVID-19
4
Mercy Health to continue elective surgeries on a limited basis amid...
5
Miami Valley Gaming making changes, upgrades after learning lessons...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top