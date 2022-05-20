OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 131,000,000
0-4-6
(zero, four, six)
3-6-4-7
(three, six, four, seven)
1-7-3-8-8
(one, seven, three, eight, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 117,000,000
In Other News
1
2 students, driver taken to the hospital after Little Miami school bus...
2
Middletown activated tornado sirens Thursday night: ‘It’s best to be...
3
Student killed in crash north of Springfield identified
4
Food truck rally tonight at Monroe Community Park
5
Person suspected of threats that prompted P&G office closures is in...