OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $256 million
3-4-8
(three, four, eight)
0-6-0-5
(zero, six, zero, five)
5-5-3-2-5
(five, five, three, two, five)
Estimated jackpot: $274 million
