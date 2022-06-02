OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000
2-7-2
(two, seven, two)
3-4-9-5
(three, four, nine, five)
4-2-2-2-9
(four, two, two, two, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 184,000,000
