OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
4-1-9
(four, one, nine)
9-3-2-8
(nine, three, two, eight)
4-9-1-5-2
(four, nine, one, five, two)
Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000
