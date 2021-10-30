OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $26 million
1-9-1
(one, nine, one)
7-5-6-9
(seven, five, six, nine)
2-6-0-7-7
(two, six, zero, seven, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
In Other News
1
Bond set at $150,000-plus for man accused of shooting from Middletown...
2
Police investigating body found in Springfield home as homicide, vigil...
3
Missing Springfield woman’s body removed from home where police served...
4
Lakota parent, sheriff’s deputy sues school board for freedom of speech
5
Body found in Springfield home identified as missing woman