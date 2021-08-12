OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $225 million
5-6-6
(five, six, six)
3-5-3-0
(three, five, three, zero)
3-6-8-3-2
(three, six, eight, three, two)
Estimated jackpot: $258 million
