OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $160 million
3-1-8
(three, one, eight)
1-4-4-7
(one, four, four, seven)
5-8-1-7-5
(five, eight, one, seven, five)
Estimated jackpot: $353 million
In Other News
1
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown
2
Police: TikTok challenge threat toward ‘MHS’ is not Monroe High School...
3
Virtual learning to continue at 2 Tecumseh schools after water main...
4
Little Miami schools to close because of illness
5
Cincinnati-area schools adding police presence ahead of TikTok...