OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 290,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-9

(one, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-6-7-8

(eight, six, seven, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

9-9-1-2-8

(nine, nine, one, two, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 296,000,000

