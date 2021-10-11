OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
6-9-8
(six, nine, eight)
0-7-4-2
(zero, seven, four, two)
7-6-6-2-6
(seven, six, six, two, six)
Estimated jackpot: $38 million
