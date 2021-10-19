OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
2-1-6
(two, one, six)
8-6-4-7
(eight, six, four, seven)
6-5-1-2-0
(six, five, one, two, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
