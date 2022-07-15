OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 480,000,000
9-6-9
(nine, six, nine)
0-3-1-4
(zero, three, one, four)
9-4-2-7-7
(nine, four, two, seven, seven)
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
