OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $171 million
2-6-8
(two, six, eight)
3-6-4-3
(three, six, four, three)
3-6-3-4-4
(three, six, three, four, four)
Estimated jackpot: $363 million
In Other News
1
Springfield man identified as driver whose car hit house, caught fire
2
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’
3
Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and
4
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown
5
Police: TikTok challenge threat toward ‘MHS’ is not Monroe High School...