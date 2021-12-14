OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $148 million
2-6-5
(two, six, five)
2-5-4-4
(two, five, four, four)
2-4-1-8-1
(two, four, one, eight, one)
Estimated jackpot: $333 million
In Other News
1
Ohio year-end holiday travel predicted to be up 33 percent
2
Mason City Council repeals anti-abortion ordinance
3
Shawnee High School, community inspired by Miss USA alumna’s pageant...
4
Firefighters work to put out blaze at Springfield Twp. house, cause not
5
Springfield native Elle Smith finishes in Top 10 of Miss Universe...