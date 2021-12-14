OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $148 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-6-5

(two, six, five)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-4-4

(two, five, four, four)

Pick 5 Midday

2-4-1-8-1

(two, four, one, eight, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $333 million

