OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
7-1-7
(seven, one, seven)
2-8-7-0
(two, eight, seven, zero)
5-1-2-7-8
(five, one, two, seven, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $172 million
In Other News
1
I-70 West shut down after deadly crash between SUV, semi in Clark...
2
Butler Co. Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted on bribery, corruption...
3
Assurant sees continued growth in 2021, reported net income of $613.5...
4
Crews rupture natural gas line, cause major leak in downtown...
5
Cedarville athletic training student, graduate help Bengals during...