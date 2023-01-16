OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
3-3-8
(three, three, eight)
2-4-6-2
(two, four, six, two)
3-7-3-7-7
(three, seven, three, seven, seven)
Estimated jackpot: 416,000,000
