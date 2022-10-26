OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 64,000,000
1-9-6
(one, nine, six)
1-9-6-0
(one, nine, six, zero)
0-0-1-8-6
(zero, zero, one, eight, six)
Estimated jackpot: 680,000,000
