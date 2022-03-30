OH Lottery

dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-7-7

(seven, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

1-7-6-3

(one, seven, six, three)

Pick 5 Midday

1-6-7-4-9

(one, six, seven, four, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $206 million

