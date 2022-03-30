OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
7-7-7
(seven, seven, seven)
1-7-6-3
(one, seven, six, three)
1-6-7-4-9
(one, six, seven, four, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $206 million
