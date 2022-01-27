Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $421 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-2-1

(nine, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

8-9-7-4

(eight, nine, seven, four)

Pick 5 Midday

0-6-3-6-3

(zero, six, three, six, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

In Other News
1
Former Congressman, business leader Clarence J. ‘Bud’ Brown dies
2
Ohio justices question whether they should have taken speed camera case
3
Bengals watch party at Paul Brown Stadium not happening
4
Rep. Thomas Hall gives sponsor testimony on bill addressing safety of...
5
Remembering Ann Antenen: Hamilton’s only female mayor had passion for...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top