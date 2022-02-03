OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-1-0

(five, one, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

4-6-4-2

(four, six, four, two)

Pick 5 Midday

6-7-8-1-5

(six, seven, eight, one, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

